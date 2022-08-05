It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Coldwater-area residents since Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses announced they were put into "receivership" in December 2021. The Glei family-owned business has been serving the Hillsdale-area for over 100 years and its Coldwater store has been open since 2014. After the recent sale, what's next for Glei's?

History of Glei's

What originally started in 1918 as 50 apple trees has grown into a family-owned business with over 300 acres of land and 2 retail greenhouse locations. The Glei family has fought two building fires, climate change, and tough economic times but sadly the Coldwater location has succumbed to outside forces.

For Sale

In May of 2022 Glei's shared some tough news on Facebook saying,

For those who don't already know, Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses was put into receivership in December 2021...​​The business is currently for sale. If we can find a buyer for the business, Dad believes that all the debt can be paid off...We hope to find a buyer who is willing and able to continue serving the community in the way you have come to expect over more than 100 years.

Since that announcement the Glei family has continued to oversee day-to-day operations whilst focusing on maintaining their apple trees to ensure a good fall harvest. Glei's also had to temporarily close their original Hillsdale location for the summer with hopes to reopen in time for fall apple harvest on September 1, 2022.

Sold!

Coldwater residents noticed the sign in front of Glei's recently changed to "Sold" in mid-July and are now speculating on the fate of the former orchard. Here's what locals had to say:

"That is such great news it was sold & it was great place to shop at & Does anyone know What is going in there?" - Donna Scott

"I know the new owner, she has zero interest in pot shops or cannabis grows. The future plans for the building will be announced very soon!" - Steven Wallen

"A winery would be fantastic!" - Brandie Landis

"I hope that it is better than Gleis..... Looking for more of a Horrocks store." - Chris Hoover Robey



I'm surprised no one guessed a Dollar General! Whatever the new plans for the Coldwater location may be, residents are eager to hear plans for the former greenhouse. And as for the original Hillsdale Glei's, it sounds like they've got a difficult road ahead of them but hopefully they have a successful apple harvest and are able to reopen in time for some fall family fun!