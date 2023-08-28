‘GMA’ Meteorologist Ginger Zee Spotted Back Home in Pure Michigan!

After covering the "hurri-quake" in California and the recent wildfires up in Canada, a familiar face was able to find some time to return to her old stomping ground here in West Michigan.

Currently Chief Meteorologist for national news outlet ABC News, Ginger Zee and her family were just spotted soaking up the sun in Pure Michigan!

You may remember, Ginger was a household name across West Michigan in the 2000s when she was a meteorologist working alongside Bill Steffen on WOOD-TV. After covering weather at stations in Flint and Chicago, Ginger was called up to the "Bigs" in 2010 when she made her debut on NBC's Today show.

In the past Ginger has famously said she set a personal goal to be on Today by age 30-- a feat she achieved a year early at age 29!

Although Ginger now resides in New York City with her husband and two sons, she was able to find some time to sneak away. So how did Zee spend her summer in West Michigan? Lake Michigan, Meijer, and memories, that's how!

There's No Place Like Home!

Sharing on her official Facebook page Zee wrote,

So many dips in Lake Michigan after long walks on the beach, a wedding, several @hermansboyinc stops, a birthday, saying goodbye to Oma’s house, climbing the dunes at Silver Lake, diving into the corn, laughing with the dearest friends and so many trips to @meijerstores . That was a week off well spent in Michigan. Sending you all the peace and sunshine that I’ve felt while off.

A weeklong vacation in Pure Michigan is good for the soul-- it's science! Sounds like Ginger enjoyed a well-deserved visit home before heading down to Illinois for Good Morning America live from Chicago on Monday, August 28.

And Ginger hasn't been the only celeb to be spotted in Michigan this summer: John C. Reilly, members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Shaq have all been spotted enjoying all that Pure Michigan has to offer.

