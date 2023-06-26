Yes, That Really Was Shaq at Electric Forest This Weekend!

You never know who you're going to meet in the forest!

The annual Electric Forest music festival took place in Rothbury, MI over the weekend. Throughout the 4-day event festival goers enjoyed sets from some of the biggest touring acts in the country right now including Goose, Chromeo, and DJ Diesel.

Get our free mobile app

If you've never heard of DJ Diesel before now, you're not alone! It was only after seeing photos of DJ Diesel posing with Michigan State Troopers over the weekend where I learned his true identity: Shaquille O'Neal.

Yes! Apparently in addition to being the spokesperson for Icy Hot and The General insurance, designing his own eyewear collection, and maintaining an illustrious rap career, Shaq also moonlights as a club DJ!

2023 Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend Getty Images loading...

Seriously, what can't Shaq do?!

Over the weekend the Michigan State Police shared the following message across social media:

According to the Detroit Free Press, Shaq played to a crowd of over 5,000 festival attendees during his Friday night set.

Remember 'Rothbury'?

When I moved away from Michigan to states like Nebraska and Missouri, I was amazed at just how many music fans I encountered out there who had not only heard of Electric Forest's existence, but were also desperately trying to get to Michigan just to attend it.

Lauren G/TSM Lauren G/TSM loading...

However, remember when it was originally the Rothbury Music Festival?

Don't get me wrong, I love that Electric Forest has become such a notable festival but "Rothbury" was much more laid back. The original festival only lasted 2 years but during that time organizers were able to bring in such historic acts as the remaining members of the Grateful Dead, John Mayer (with then girlfriend Jennifer Aniston in tow), Willie Nelson, and Bob Dylan.

I even met Kyle Gass from Tenacious D while wandering Rothbury's Sherwood Forest; like I said, you never know who you're going to meet in the forest!

Lauren G/TSM Lauren G/TSM loading...

American Rock Festival 1984 For one night only that lasted all day, seven of rock's biggest bands came together at a ski resort just outside Kalamazoo to rock the faces off 40,000+ fans