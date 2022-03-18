I have to tell you. This feels like an archeological find. The folks at Gibson, formerly of Kalamazoo, were going through some archival finds, and they found this promotional film, made in 1967.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the description from Gibson, which posted this on YouTube on March 17th, 2022:

"In the fall of 2020, Gibson unearthed an unmarked reel while digging through vault archives. Intrigued by the discovery, Gibson TV producers took that reel and had it digitally remastered. The footage you are about to see was shot at Gibson's Factory in 1967. It has never been seen until now."

Touring 229 Parsons, Then and Now

I've been fortunate to have been given a tour at 229 Parsons Street, during the Heritage Guitar 100th anniversary and big announcement celebration in 2017, and this film will give you an idea of what the factory looked like in its heyday. But imagine being someone who actually worked at Gibson fifty-five years ago and seeing yourself today. Or if had a father, mother, family member who worked there and maybe they've gone to the great guitar factory in the sky, imagine looking at this at seeing them on the screen.

(Gibson TV via YouTube)

The whole Gibson story is a bit difficult for many who lived through the time when Gibson, founded in Kalamazoo, pulled out of town and moved to Tennessee in 1984. And while we wait for word on what will happen with all the promises made a few years ago to the 229 Parsons site, this timepiece from the past is amazing, right through the end where it says it was filmed in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

A Peek Inside Kalamazoo's Heritage Guitar Factory Where Music History Was Made Heritage Guitar Factory, which was the Gibson Guitar Factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan