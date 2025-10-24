Thieves in Indiana are becoming sophisticated at scamming residents out of cash and personal information using more advanced and believable tactics. And authorities are now warning Indiana residents of a new scam that could potentially drain their bank accounts.

Indiana Warned New 'Ghost Tapping' Scam Wipes Out Bank Accounts

According to Experian, several scams are on the rise in Indiana and nationwide, with reports of scammers using credit card swipe machines and chip readers. However, their techniques continue to evolve as technology advances. However, the latest scam involves thieves stealing money without ever touching your card.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about 'ghost tapping, which targets the 'tap to pay' feature on credit cards and smartphones. Thieves use wireless devices to steal money without touching your card, just by bumping into you.

The scam affects both credit cards and phones with tap-to-pay capabilities. According to the BBB, crooks will try to trick unsuspecting individuals in public places by:

Bumping into you while secretly charging your tap-enabled card or mobile wallet.

Pretending to be a vendor at events, flea markets, or festivals. Fraudsters set up fake stands and ask for tap payments.

Requesting a small donation but actually charging your card for a much larger amount.

Rushing the process. Scammers count on you tapping without checking the business name or transaction amount.

Indiana residents are urged to be vigilant in crowded places, use a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) blocking wallet or sleeve, and always confirm payment details, such as business name and amount, before using tap-to-pay.

