Get Home Safe, Call For A Ride, AAA Has Your Back

Have a great time, but give up your keys.

The night before Thanksgiving, also called Blackout Wednesday, marks the busiest bar night of the year. It is the time of year that many people return to the town they grew up in, so grabbing a drink with old friends is in order. Yet, we must remember to be safe on the roads and AAA wants everyone to be safe!

Since 1998, Tow to Go has helped over 25,000 impaired drivers stay off the road and arrive home safely. Here is what they offer...

Free confidential ride available to AAA Members and non-members

The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles

Tow to Go provided in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only)

No matter what, please make it home safe for Thanksgiving dinner. Call for a ride, don't take any chances, it is not worth it!