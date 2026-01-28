Gerber Baby Snacks Recalled In Michigan May Contain Plastic
Gerber is a popular food brand among Michigan parents for convenient and nutritious meal and snack options for babies and toddlers. However, parents are warned to check their cupboards for a popular Gerber snack that may contain plastic.
Gerber has announced a nationwide recall over the possibility of two unintended ingredients – soft plastic and paper pieces. According to a company notice, the foreign material comes from an arrowroot flour supplier who initiated a recall. Gerber is no longer working with the flour supplier. Here's what to look for:
The recall affects limited batches of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits 5.5-ounce products produced between July and September 2025. The recall is nationwide, and no other Gerber products are affected. Here are the batch codes and best-before dates for the Gerber Arrowhead Biscuits being recalled:
- 5198565504 Oct. 16, 2026
- 5202565504 Oct. 20, 2026
- 5203565504 Oct. 21, 2026
- 5204565504 Oct. 22, 2026
- 5205565504 Oct. 23, 2026
- 5209565504 Oct. 27, 2026
- 5210565504 Oct. 28, 2026
- 5211565504 Oct. 29, 2026
- 5233565504 Nov. 20, 2026
- 5238565504 Nov. 25, 2026
- 5239565504 Nov. 26, 2026
- 5239565505 Nov. 26, 2026
- 5240565505 Nov. 27, 2026
- 5245565505 Dec. 2, 2026
- 5246565505 Dec. 3, 2026
- 5251565505 Dec. 8, 2026
- 5252565505 Dec. 9, 2026
- 5253565505 Dec.10, 2026
- 5254565505 Dec. 11, 2026
- 5258565505 Dec. 15, 2026
- 5259565505 Dec. 16, 2026
Batch codes can be found on the back of the product packaging, and customers can find the 10-digit batch code before the best-before date.
Customers who may have purchased the snack should not feed it to their child and can return it to the retailer where it was purchased to receive a refund. No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled product, Gerber said in its recall notice.
