Gerber Baby Snacks Recalled In Michigan May Contain Plastic

Gerber Baby Snacks Recalled In Michigan May Contain Plastic

Unsplash

Gerber is a popular food brand among Michigan parents for convenient and nutritious meal and snack options for babies and toddlers. However, parents are warned to check their cupboards for a popular Gerber snack that may contain plastic.

Gerber Baby Snacks Recalled In Michigan May Contain Plastic

Gerber has announced a nationwide recall over the possibility of two unintended ingredients – soft plastic and paper pieces. According to a company notice, the foreign material comes from an arrowroot flour supplier who initiated a recall. Gerber is no longer working with the flour supplier. Here's what to look for:

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

The recall affects limited batches of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits 5.5-ounce products produced between July and September 2025. The recall is nationwide, and no other Gerber products are affected. Here are the batch codes and best-before dates for the Gerber Arrowhead Biscuits being recalled:

  • 5198565504     Oct. 16, 2026
  • 5202565504     Oct. 20, 2026
  • 5203565504     Oct. 21, 2026
  • 5204565504     Oct. 22, 2026
  • 5205565504     Oct. 23, 2026
  • 5209565504     Oct. 27, 2026
  • 5210565504     Oct. 28, 2026
  • 5211565504     Oct. 29, 2026
  • 5233565504     Nov. 20, 2026
  • 5238565504     Nov. 25, 2026
  • 5239565504     Nov. 26, 2026
  • 5239565505     Nov. 26, 2026
  • 5240565505     Nov. 27, 2026
  • 5245565505     Dec. 2, 2026
  • 5246565505     Dec. 3, 2026
  • 5251565505     Dec. 8, 2026
  • 5252565505     Dec. 9, 2026
  • 5253565505     Dec.10, 2026
  • 5254565505     Dec. 11, 2026
  • 5258565505     Dec. 15, 2026
  • 5259565505     Dec. 16, 2026

Batch codes can be found on the back of the product packaging, and customers can find the 10-digit batch code before the best-before date.

Customers who may have purchased the snack should not feed it to their child and can return it to the retailer where it was purchased to receive a refund. No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled product, Gerber said in its recall notice.

Newsweek’s Best Hospitals in Michigan for 2025

Newsweek ranked Michigan’s top hospitals for 2025 by looking at trusted data and real patient feedback. They used government quality scores, a national hospital survey, ratings from medical experts, and patient reviews of their care. Here's a look at Newsweek’s Best Hospitals in Michigan for 2025

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Retailers And Restaurants In Michigan Closing Their Doors In 2026

Here are the stores and restaurants that are planning to close locations in the coming year.

Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson

Filed Under: Battle Creek News, K-Zoo View, Kalamazoo News, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR