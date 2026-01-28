Gerber Baby Snacks Recalled In Michigan May Contain Plastic

Gerber is a popular food brand among Michigan parents for convenient and nutritious meal and snack options for babies and toddlers. However, parents are warned to check their cupboards for a popular Gerber snack that may contain plastic.

Gerber has announced a nationwide recall over the possibility of two unintended ingredients – soft plastic and paper pieces. According to a company notice, the foreign material comes from an arrowroot flour supplier who initiated a recall. Gerber is no longer working with the flour supplier. Here's what to look for:

The recall affects limited batches of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits 5.5-ounce products produced between July and September 2025. The recall is nationwide, and no other Gerber products are affected. Here are the batch codes and best-before dates for the Gerber Arrowhead Biscuits being recalled:

5198565504 Oct. 16, 2026

5202565504 Oct. 20, 2026

5203565504 Oct. 21, 2026

5204565504 Oct. 22, 2026

5205565504 Oct. 23, 2026

5209565504 Oct. 27, 2026

5210565504 Oct. 28, 2026

5211565504 Oct. 29, 2026

5233565504 Nov. 20, 2026

5238565504 Nov. 25, 2026

5239565504 Nov. 26, 2026

5239565505 Nov. 26, 2026

5240565505 Nov. 27, 2026

5245565505 Dec. 2, 2026

5246565505 Dec. 3, 2026

5251565505 Dec. 8, 2026

5252565505 Dec. 9, 2026

5253565505 Dec.10, 2026

5254565505 Dec. 11, 2026

5258565505 Dec. 15, 2026

5259565505 Dec. 16, 2026

Batch codes can be found on the back of the product packaging, and customers can find the 10-digit batch code before the best-before date.

Customers who may have purchased the snack should not feed it to their child and can return it to the retailer where it was purchased to receive a refund. No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled product, Gerber said in its recall notice.

