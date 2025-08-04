Beaver Township to Tittabawassee, Michigan, is home to some of the funniest town names. Get ready for a good laugh!

I recently asked Michiganders on Facebook, "What Michigan town names still make you giggle?" Their answers did not disappoint. You'll find the 14 funniest Michigan town names below in alphabetical order.

14 Michigan Town Names That Still Make Us Giggle

1. Bangor, Michigan

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Bangor, Michigan, is a town of fewer than 2,000 residents buried deep in Van Buren County. I'm not going to tell you what we nicknamed Bangor back when I was in high school. It's not appropriate.

2. Beaver Township, Michigan

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

It's important to beaver-y careful when making beaver jokes. There are many people with a 12-year-old boy sense of humor that will find this town name dam funny. Beaver Township, Michigan, is located near the thumb in Bay County.

Get our free mobile app

3. Breedsville, Michigan

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The village of Breedsville, Michigan, is in Van Buren County. How does a town named "Breedsville" only have 200 residents? They've only increased their population by one person since 2010.

4. Butman Township, Michigan

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

You can almost see Michigan's thumb from Butman. This small town of just 1,999 people is part of Gladwin County. And no, Sir Mix-a-Lot has not performed there. And yes, we are bummed about that too.

5. Clam Union Township, Michigan

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

I'm not gonna lie, I clammed up before I made a dirty joke about Clam Union Township, Michigan. This tiny town in Missaukee County has fewer than 900 residents. In some Northern Michigan towns, we go camping. In others, we go glamping. But in this small town, you go clamping.

6. Climax, Michigan

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Climax, Michigan, sits in Kalamazoo County with only 767 residents. It's not that Climax is located so close to Colon that makes me laugh. It's how men can't find it without proper directions.

7. Colon, Michigan

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Sure, this St. Joseph County town has fewer than 1,200 residents. However, Colon is known around the world as the Magic Capital. I'm not making a colon joke, I'm not making a colon joke, I'm not making a colon joke.

READ MORE: The 10 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan According to AI

READ MORE: The 10 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan According to AI

8. Cumming Township, Michigan

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Cumming Township, Michigan, is one of the smaller towns on this list with only 698 residents. It's said that there are so few Cumming...residents.

9. Dick, Michigan

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

You probably don't know Dick. Dick was a small Michigan town in Chippewa County in the early 1900s. The Dick post office closed down in 1916. It's been so long since this town saw action that it is unlikely that anyone currently living misses dick.

10. Frankenlust, Michigan

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Frankenlust, Michigan, is located in Bay County with an estimated population of 3,672 residents. I hope the town's slogan is, "We Bolt it Down at Frankenlust."

11. Hodunk, Michigan

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We know that Hodunk is in Branch County. That's about all of the info that we can find. You'd think info about Hodunk would get around more.

12. Jugville, Michigan

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This tiny Michigan town in Newaygo County is surprisingly flat. #terrainjokes

13. Mount Haley, Michigan

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Mount Haley, Michigan, can be found in Midland County. I'm not sure who Haley is, but I hope someone warns her to watch her back.

Also, Mount Haley is 666 feet above sea level. That is an elevation that makes Hell, Michigan, envious.

14. Tittabawassee Township, Michigan

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Tittabawassee Township is the largest Michigan town on this list with nearly 10,000 residents. Tittabawassee Township can be found in Saginaw County. If I were allowed to create the town slogan, it would be "Tits always sunny in Tittabawasee Township."

If this were a list of 15, we would probably have to squeeze Hell or Felch, Michigan, on this list.

Did we miss a Michigan town name that always makes you giggle? Let us know in the comments.