Imagine strolling through a park and stumbling upon a giant skeleton. That's just the beginning of Funky Bones' charm.

As Halloween is just around the corner, I'm excited to introduce you to Funky Bones. Funky Bones is an art installation at the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is no ordinary skeleton as people use it for picnics. Funky Bones is a giant, measuring in at 39 feet wide and 69 feet long. Funky Bones consists of 20 fiberglass benches that look like bones, giving the appearance of a skeleton lying down in an open field. Funky Bones comes from the mind of artist Joep Van Lieshou,t according to the Indy Art Guide,

With the bones emerging from the ground like archeologically revealed specimens the work reveals itself progressively upon approach. Funky Bones is designed to a site for resting, climbing, and picnicking.

READ MORE: When Is The Appropriate Time To Hang Halloween Decoartions In Michigan?

This Indiana park has a way of mixing art with nature that is very interesting and sometimes breathtaking. You'll find many surprises while walking through the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park. However, Funky Bones is the only piece of art you can see from space in the unique park.

You can check out this park on Google Earth or in person at 1850 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46228. If you want to know more, you can get information by clicking here.

