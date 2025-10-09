Frozen vegetables are a staple in many Indiana households, adding flavor and nutrition to any meal. However, frozen food products have been pulled from stores in Indiana that could cause a serious and deadly illness.

Frozen Vegetable Recalled In Indiana Could Cause Serious Illness

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), frozen food products sold in Indiana and nationwide have been recalled as they may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacterium that can cause serious or even life-threatening illness. Symptoms of listeria infection include fever, headache, flu-like symptoms, confusion, and loss of balance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The following products are included in the latest recall:

So far, no illnesses have been reported, officials said. Consumers who purchased the affected products should not eat them and should discard or return them for a refund.

A public health alert on two HelloFresh products in connection with this spinach recall has also been issued for the following meals:

10.1-ounce containers of “HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS CHEESY PULLED PORK PEPPER PASTA” with establishment number “Est. 47718” and lot code 49107 or establishment number “Est. 2937” and lot code 48840.

10-ounce containers of “HELLO FRESH READY-MADE MEALS UNSTUFFED PEPPERS WITH GROUND TURKEY” with establishment number “P-47718” and lot codes 50069, 50073 or 50698.

