Many Indiana residents keep frozen foods on hand as a convenient meal option for busy days. However, residents are warned to check their freezers for a frozen food product that's been pulled from all Target stores in the Hoosier state.

Target Stores In Indiana Recall Thousands Of Frozen Food Products

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a recall of a popular frozen meal sold at Target was initiated due to the presence of an undeclared allergen in the product. Over 57,000 frozen Good & Gather products may contain shrimp that was not declared on the ingredient label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recall was announced after three consumer complaints were received, indicating shrimp were present in this product. Those with a shellfish allergy may experience an allergic reaction after consuming the mislabeled product, and customers are urged to check their freezer for the following:

The recalled product is the Good & Gather Burrito Bowl Blend, Southwest-Style, sold in 12-ounce bags with the UPC “085239931356.” Each package has a best-by date of “08/24/2026” and one of the following lot codes: L5055-1, L5055-2, L5055-3, L5055-4, L5055-5, or L5055-6.

No illnesses or reactions have been reported. If you bought this vegetable blend, please dispose of it immediately or return it to your local Target.

