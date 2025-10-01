Many Indiana residents prefer the convenience of ready-made meals for a simple and delicious option for busy schedules. However, residents in Indiana are warned to check their freezers for frozen food products that could be potentially deadly.

Major Retailers Recall Potentially Deadly Frozen Foods In Indiana

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a listeria outbreak affecting certain recalled frozen meals has led to four deaths as well as 19 hospitalizations. Listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks of eating contaminated food, but can appear as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. The CDC stated that while the products linked to the recall should no longer be available for sale in stores, they may still be in consumers' fridges or freezers if purchased recently.

The outbreak also spans 15 states and includes the following products distributed at major retail stores in Indiana:

The alert covers 12-ounce Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce, sold at Walmart, with “best if used by” dates through Oct. 1, 2025. It also includes 16-ounce trays of Trader Joe’s Cajun-Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo with “best if used by” dates of September 20, 24, or 27, 2025.

The CDC reports that while the products linked to the recall should no longer be available for sale in stores, they may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers if they were purchased recently. The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

