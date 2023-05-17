First there was the Van Gogh immersive experience, then came the interactive Disney exhibit, but no immersive experience has quite captured my attention like this one.

You'll soon be able to live out your wildest sitcom fantasies when a new "The Friends Experience" comes to Michigan this summer!

Voted as one of the best new attractions and immersive experiences by USA Today and CNN, tickets to "The Friends Experience - The One Near Detroit" are set to go on sale to the public starting Wednesday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Then starting June 10th you'll be able to step inside the world of Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Ross, and Rachel to explore iconic set re-creations, take advantage of props and costumes for the perfect photo op, and shop exclusive merch at the gift shop.

A "can't miss destination for every Friends fan" you'll be able to walk through Joey and Chandler's apartment, Monica and Rachel's kitchen, and of course the Central Perk! Says the official Friends experience website,

The most immersive FRIENDS™ Experience ever. There are set recreations, props and costumes from the show, and even a chance to sit on the iconic orange couch. Not to mention plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities and limited-edition merchandise! Could you BE any more excited?

Here's What You Need to Know:

Public ticket on sale: Wednesday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. Exhibit dates: June 10- September 24, 2023

June 10- September 24, 2023 Location: Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, MI

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, MI Hours: Open Wednesday through Sunday, time slots available every 30 minutes. Check here for specifics dates and hours.

Open Wednesday through Sunday, time slots available every 30 minutes. for specifics dates and hours. Ticket price: tickets start at $27 plus fees.

