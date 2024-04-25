This Building Was Just Named Most Beautiful in Michigan

Do you think this is the most beautiful building in all of Michigan?

An online publication called LoveExploring.com recently named the most beautiful building in each of the United States. Can you guess which Michigan building grabbed this honor? Love Exploring compiled info based on Trip Advisor rankings to come up with their results. Do you think they got this one correct? Side note: They chose this building because of the breathtaking interior, not so much the exterior.

The Most Beautiful Building in Michigan

The Guardian Building in Detroit

The Guardian Building in Detroit is the most beautiful building in Michigan

The construction of this Art Deco masterpiece began in 1928 and was completed in March 1929. Love Exploring explained why this incredibly gorgeous building is now a National Historic Landmark,

The exterior is made of Indiana limestone and features carvings, friezes and sculptures that evoke the spirit of Detroit's historic industries – automotive and manufacturing. Drawing inspiration from Aztec and Mayan cultures, architect Wirt C. Rowland achieved a look so distinct that the building is now a National Historic Landmark.

I would hope that the Grand Army of the Republic Building and Fox Theatre in Detroit would at least be in the conversation. But after seeing pictures of the inside of the Guardian Building in Detroit, I can see why they chose this building. What do you think? Is this the most beautiful building in Michigan or did they get it wrong? Let us know in the comments.

