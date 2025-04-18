Local Libraries Offer Free Seeds to Southwest Michigan Residents

Instead of books you're "borrowing" seeds, get it?

Whether you're a novice or a thriving horticulturist, now's the perfect time to begin preparing your pots and planters in order to have a thriving garden this season. Here's how to take advantage of your local seed library-- ever heard of one?

If you've never heard of a seed library don't worry the concept is easy to grasp: In order to keep the program going from year to year participants are encouraged to save the seeds from their harvests, dry them, and place them in an envelope to replenish inventory for the following year. So, in essence you are actually borrowing the seeds.

Local Seed Libraries

Seed library programs are starting to sprout up across Michigan including right here in the Kalamazoo/Portage area. Do you plan to take advantage of our local seed libraries this season?

Portage: Now in its 5th year, native seeds are now available for check-out from the Portage District Library and are free to all community members. Yes, that means you are not required to have a PDL card in order to use the seed library.

Kalamazoo: the Kalamazoo Public Library launched their seed library program this year. Seeds are currently only offered at the Central branch location but the library is reportedly considering a mobile seed station to visit the various branches.

Western Michigan University: Not only is the seed library free to use, but it's not just limited to students; anyone in the community can take advantage of the free seed-sharing program. The seed library is available anytime at WMU's Waldo Library is open and potential gardeners can find the seeds located inside cabinet on the first floor.

Comstock Township: Comstock's new seed library program is up and running and includes a variety of vegetables, fruits, herb, and flowers. Packets are available from the reference desk during normal business hours and are limited to 5 packets per, person per week.

Coming Soon: According to a feature on local seed libraries from Now Kalamazoo the public libraries in both Vicksburg and Richland are expected to launch their seed library programs in mid-April.

