These Prom Dress Giveaways Offer Free Gowns to West Michigan Teens

Prom? In this economy?

What we're told is supposed to be the most magical night of every student's high school experience can also be one of the most expensive.

As magical and care-free as it seems in every teen flick, there's actually a lot of work going on behind the scenes to ensure you have that one perfect night: Hair, makeup, jewelry, limos, dinner, prom tickets, and of course the perfect prom dress. It all adds up quickly!

To ensure every teen in West Michigan gets to experience the enchanting evening with their classmates that they deserve these charitable organizations are hosting free prom dress giveaway events with no strings attached.

As costs continue to rise the cost just to attend senior prom has become exorbitant! No child should let the burden of cost keep them from making lifelong memories. Perhaps the dress of your dreams is waiting for you at any of these free events across West Michigan:

