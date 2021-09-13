Upcoming Kalamazoo Fest Offers Free Coats for Adults & Children

Even though the outside temps are still hovering around 80 degrees, it's never too early to start preparing for the upcoming winter season.

For most, that may mean double checking your salt supply, dusting off those snow shovels and making sure your winter 'gear' is up to par. But, for those who can't afford to buy brand new coats for either themselves or their children, this upcoming festival in Kalamazoo can help.

As shared in the public Facebook Group, What's Happening Kzoo (and surrounding cities), the Community Fall Festival is happening on Wednesday, October 6th, from 12:00pm - 4:00pm at 1323 Lane Blvd in Kalamazoo. The list of donated items that will be available for free include:

New/used coats for adults and children

New/used hats and gloves

Hygiene items

Feminine care products

And more. You can see the full list here.

Get our free mobile app

Keep in Mind:

Donated items are available in limited quantity and on a first come, first serve basis. You may take one adult coat per person and proof will be required for children's coats.

As well, reservations are required. You can RSVP at Stepstovictory.org.

What if I Want to Donate?

Donations are still being accepted. In fact, Steps to Victory is hosting a coat drive towards the end of September.

If you have new or gently used winter gear you can bring it to Honor Credit Union at 4400 Stadium Dr. in Kalamazoo from 11am - 2pm on Friday, September 24th. They're looking for winter coats and boots, new socks and underwear, hats, gloves, scarves and more. Find more details here.

If you can't make it to this specific coat drive but still want to donate you can direct your questions to Steps to Victory by either calling at 269-389-0515 or by emailing them at stepstovictory1@gmail.com.