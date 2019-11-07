Founders Brewing Company Plans To Re-open In Detroit
Now that the lawsuit is settled, Founders Brewing Company plans on moving forward
If you haven't heard the story, here it is in a nut shell...a lawsuit was brought against the Founders Brewing Company, claiming that employees of the Detroit tap room used racial slurs. The lawsuit has since been settled and now the company is attempting to move forward. The Detroit Tap Room will be re-opening in early 2020 (that is as specific as they are willing to be at this point).
Mlive conveyed a statement that Mike Stevens, the brewery’s co-founder and CEO, released to the media...
We really wanted to be a part of the historic renaissance taking place in Detroit. We feel we opened in Detroit for the right reasons, but we recognize there’s room to do things better. When we reopen our doors to beer lovers in Detroit, we promise an environment that will be positive for our customers, employees and the community as a whole.
The statement goes on to say that Founders is working to "reestablish and build relationships with local nonprofits". The company hopes to have input from the Detroit community and move forward in a positive manor.
