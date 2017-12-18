Fort Custer In Battle Creek Honors Fallen Soldiers This Christmas

Remeber, Honor and Teach.

Since 2006 the local Civil Air Patrol has partnered with Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths for our local heroes. Talons Out are proud to support their work within our community. And here is why..,

Remember

Our Fallen US Veterans

Honor

Those Who Served

Teach

Your Children The Value Of Freedom

That is exactly what happened this past Saturday (12/16) at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Veterans, families and military personnel gathered to lay wreaths on fallen soldiers graves and it was an uplifting emotional experience.

Heather McGregor/TSM Heather McGregor/TSM loading...

I was honored to place a wreath upon my Grandparents grave as well as the grave my best friends Grandparents. The sun was shining and the air crisp, a perfect day to celebrate the sacrifices these soldiers gave so that we can sleep safely at night.

There was a 21 gun salute, a military flyover, and taps played as all 8 of the branches of the military were honored with wreaths.

Some people who attended the event didn't have a person to place a wreath for at Fort Custer, but they came to thank those that fought for our country.

The event was filled with love and gratitude. I highly encourage all families (whether military or not) to volunteer to help lay the wreaths, it is an event that you will never forget.

Thank you to all our American Veterans, you are all true heroes!