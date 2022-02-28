Flyaway to See Olivia Rodrigo In San Francisco

Have you had a SOUR start to 2022? Well how about we make it better with Olivia Rodrigo performing in San Francisco on April 2nd, 2022. We PROMISE it will be Good 4 U!

We will fly you and a friend to San Francisco, give you tickets to the show, put you up in a swanky hotel, even hand you 500 bucks in petty cash courtesy of Interscope Records.

So what are you waiting for? Enter now.

What You Can Win

Roundtrip airfare for two (2)

Two (2) Nights Hotel Stay

Two (2) tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo In San Francisco

$500 in Cash

How to Play

So, how do you get in on this getaway? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 21 years old. Promotion ends March 20, 2022.