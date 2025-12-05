Michigan has seen a rise in several illnesses common to this time of year, including colds and upper respiratory infections. However, health officials warn of a severe flu variant spreading rapidly in Michigan, which could lead to a tougher flu season this winter.

New, Severe Flu Variant Is Spreading Rapidly In Michigan

According to the CDC’s latest “FluView” surveillance report, while flu activity remains low nationally, cases are increasing in Michigan, especially among children. Doctors warn children who catch the flu are “getting sick very suddenly,” and that “the classic symptoms are fever, sometimes really high fevers, cough, stuffy nose, sore throat, [and] body aches.” And schools are now preparing for an increase in absences and sick children as a new variant gains momentum.

The mutated H3N2 strain, called “subclade K,” has spread rapidly in at least 20 U.S. states so far, including Michigan, and tends to cause more severe illness than the H1N1 influenza subtype.

“Although the number of U.S. influenza viruses analyzed so far is low because of low domestic flu activity, most have been H3N2 viruses and, among those, H3N2 subclade K viruses have been the most common,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Health experts remind families to practice good hand hygiene and to stay home when feeling unwell to help slow the spread of illness. Experts also recommend getting the flu vaccine, which can help even if you do catch the virus. While this year’s flu vaccine is not a perfect match for Subclade K, health officials say it still offers strong protection against serious illness and hospitalization.

