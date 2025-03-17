While the seasons may be changing in Michigan, health officials confirm winter illnesses continue to spread in the Great Lakes state. One virus is spreading rampantly in Michigan schools, leaving more children hospitalized.

ALERT: Severe Illness In Michigan Leaves More Kids Hospitalized

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), hospitals have seen more residents with upper respiratory illnesses such as RSV, and record-breaking cases of whooping cough and walking pneumonia. Health officials report one highly contagious illness leaves more infants and children on respirators and has turned deadly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), seasonal flu activity remains elevated in the U.S. Health officials in Michigan tell MLive that more Michigan kids are coming into hospitals sicker, needing help breathing, and many have co-infections. In addition to the flu, they’re fighting other infections from viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and strep. While most people recover from the flu, influenza and its complications can be deadly.

The CDC confirms 114 flu-associated pediatric deaths this flu season in the U.S. According to the latest flu surveillance report in Michigan, six pediatric flu deaths have been reported as of March 1st. Officials warn residents to look out for the symptoms of the flu including:

fever* or feeling feverish/chills.

cough.

sore throat.

runny or stuffy nose.

muscle or body aches.

headaches.

fatigue

Experts recommend frequent hand washing and getting the flu vaccine, which can help even if you do catch the virus.

