While many Michigan residents look to escape the cold weather months for areas that offer more fun in the sun, residents from warm-weather states are heading north. And it's not for a temperature change. If you're noticing more California and Florida license plates on the road, there's a reason for that.

Thousands Leave Florida And California For Michigan

Michigan is not only a great place to visit to explore the beauty of the Great Lakes state, but it's also an incredible place to live. And experts say thousands of residents are leaving Florida and California to call Michigan home for some surprising reasons.

Stacker compiled a list of states that have been sending the most people to Michigan using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved to Michigan from a different state in 2022. In 2022, over 17,500 people moved from Florida to Michigan. In the same year, 13,939 people moved from California to Michigan.

Climate change is just one of the reasons why people flock to the Great Lakes state. Michigan offers lower temperatures compared to scorching states like California and Florida, and is less prone to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires. However, climate concerns aren't the driving factor for some individuals relocating.

According to a report from Ramsey Solutions, housing is the number 1 reason people are moving, as the cost of living in Michigan is below the national average.

Check the full list below of states sending the most people to Michigan.

