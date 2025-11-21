Many Michigan residents shop at Five Below for trendy, fun products at affordable prices. However, several Five Below locations in Michigan are now accused of charging customers more at the register.

Five Below Stores In Michigan Accused Of Overcharging Customers

Five Below is a real one-stop shop, especially for kids, teens, and tweens. Making it a popular and affordable option to shop for necessary items and gifts. However, according to state officials, the price on the tag is higher when scanned at the register, and nearly 20 stores in Michigan have allegedly been overcharging customers for months.

Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a notice of intended action to the retailer, stating that the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) documented at least 30 instances of alleged overcharging and/or failure to display price tags since June 2025.

“The pricing errors documented by MDARD have a common pattern which has not changed over time: scanning/charging a higher price for items than the price displayed by the shelf tag or on a tag affixed to the item,” the notice says. “Many involve products affixed with tags or sitting on shelves with a $5 shelf sign, which often ring up for $6 or $7.”

Most of the stores are located in Southeast Michigan in the following cities:

Ann Arbor (Washtenaw Avenue and Maple Road)

Novi

Allen Park

Farmington Hills

Northville

Orion

Bloomfield Hills

Brighton.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General called on Five Below to agree to address the concerns. If not, the AG’s office could file a lawsuit or conduct a formal investigation.

