While many Michigan residents are holding on to the last days of summer, some are ready for the cooler days of the fall and winter seasons. And as the leaves start to fall, it may not be long until we see the first snowflakes fly in the Great Lakes state. So when can Michigan expect the first snowfall of Winter 2024/2025? It may be sooner than you think.

When Can Michigan Expect The First Snowfall This Winter Season?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Michigan will receive frigid fall temps that are expected to be well below average for the season. And for those hoping for a white winter this holiday season, snow could appear as early as Halloween in the Mitten.

According to reports from Powder and Direct Weather, the coldest periods in Michigan for the winter season are expected in early and late November. While the most heavy snowfall is expected in late December, just in time for a white Christmas, we could also see the flakes fly on Halloween. The report shows parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula can expect the first snowfall in late October. Western Michigan could see its first snowfall in early November and the rest of the state can expect snow by Thanksgiving. Direct Weather uses historical averages to create its predictions. And while no one can predict Michigan weather with 100 percent accuracy, the forecast for an early snowfall is something to be aware of as we head into the colder months in the Mitten.

