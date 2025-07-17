The inaugural event will feature local artists, family fun, and live art in the heart of downtown Kalamazoo. Here's everything we know so far about Kalamazoo's first ever mural festival:

Brush the Block

Nearby Jackson usually gets all the credit and acclaim for being Michigan's mural city. While sadly the annual Bright Walls mural festival has ended, the artwork will still be enjoyed for many more years to come.

While Kalamazoo has its own stunning murals strewn about town, such as the outdoor inspired mural outside of Louie's Trophy House, I have always wished something similar to the Jackson event could happen here in our neck of the woods.

Thankfully, that wish is about to come true!

Kalamazoo's first ever Brush the Block mural festival is scheduled to take place later this summer featuring local artists, interactive art installations, and entertainment and activities for all ages. We can't wait to check this out!

A vision brought to life by the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, the City of Kalamazoo, and Consumers Energy, beginning September 2, 2025 the artists will begin painting their murals and bringing their concepts, which center around nature and life in Kalamazoo, to life.

But don't worry, you can get in on the art too:

Community Public Art Project, Imagine That!, is a project by artist Louise Nelson and requires participants with the completed project being revealed at the festival's closing ceremony.

The event will run September 2-7 including the monthly Art Hop scheduled for September 5. There will be a free trolley, Salvador Troli, sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo!, which will shuttle visitors to all six mural locations. The following sites will be transformed later this summer:

