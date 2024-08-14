As the summer season winds down in Michigan, the likelihood of spreading illness rises as we head back to school and head indoors with the cooler weather. Health officials are warning of a rise in a highly contagious disease that spreads quickly and is now affecting Michigan.

Extremely Contagious Viral Disease Spreading Rapidly, MI Impacted

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns health officials in Michigan and the U.S. of a viral infection that spreads quickly, especially in school-aged children. While symptoms in children may be mild, this disease can be more serious in some adults.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parvovirus B19 also called slapped cheek disease or fifth disease is a highly contagious viral respiratory illness. The virus spreads like a cold through breathing, and coughing, and can be spread through close contact between people and hand-to-hand contact. Symptoms include:

Fever

Upset Stomach

Headache

Muscle Aches

A red "slapped-cheek" rash appears 4 to 14 days (up to 21 days) after these signs or symptoms.

Uncommon symptoms are itchiness, cough, diarrhea or vomiting, runny nose, and joint aches. Parvovirus can be severe in people with sickle cell disease, certain blood disorders, and those with compromised immune systems. The CDC is urging residents to prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the chances of getting the infection by washing their hands and their child's hands often, not touching their face, and avoiding people who are sick.

