Feds Warn Alarming Scam On The Rise Threatens Michigan And Ohio

Scammers are becoming so sophisticated that it can be hard to tell whether they're real or fake. Officials are urging Michigan and Ohio to beware of a dangerous scam threatening residents at an alarming rate.

Canva Canva loading...

Feds Warn Michigan And Ohio Residents Beware Of Alarming New Scam

Criminals are swindling money and personal information from Ohio and Michigan residents with new and very believable tactics. Homeland Security Investigations(HSI) is now tracking many residents who a dangerous crime has targeted.

Canva Canva loading...

HSI says scammers are calling residents in Michigan and Ohio and claiming to be federal agents. According to the HSI website, these thieves threaten jail time if their demands are not met:

“These calls come in with a false sense of urgency because there is an alleged law enforcement action against you — usually an intercepted package of money, drugs or both. These scammers are looking to scare you into either sharing or confirming your bank information or sending cash. HSI will not contact you by phone for your bank information or cash."

HSI says it will never threaten jail time and demand money in lieu of jail. Residents are urged to not provide any information to the caller. If the caller leaves a message, do not contact the email or number being given. HSI says anyone believed to have been a victim of this scam should report it to the HSI tipline at 877-4-HSI-TIP.”

8 Items You Should Never Carry In Your Purse Or Wallet Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson