ALERT: Health Danger Raised in Michigan Food Recall

The FDA has upgraded Michigan's latest food recall to its highest threat level.

So, I guess we're continuing this trend into 2025 then? 2024 was a year plagued by countless food recalls and it looks like there's no end in sight. This time, however, it's not a new food recall we're talking about this time:

It's a previous recall that's so bad it's actually getting upgraded to a higher threat level.

Yeah, if you chose 2025 as the year you were going to start eating better and healthier, then you may have picked the wrong year! The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) believes its original recall did not accurately represent the probably severity of illness likely to occur when exposed to the contaminated product.

According to Detroit's WDIV on January 27, 2025 the FDA upgraded the recall of Walmart-sold broccoli to its most serious risk level due to listeria contamination. Washed and ready-to-eat 12 oz. Marketside Broccoli Florets are now considered a Class 1 recall which means:

a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

While the original recall was issued in December 2024 and products are no longer on store shelves, consumers should check their freezer if they have purchased similar products from Walmart within the last few months. According to the FDA website:

The specific product involved are 12oz bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets sold at Walmart stores identified by having a UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on back of bag, with Best if Used by Date Dec 10, 2024, and Lot Code: BFFG327A6 on front of bag.

