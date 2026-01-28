Fazoli's offers its fast-casual Italian comfort food in Michigan, featuring its famous garlic breadsticks. However, it could be the end of an era for the restaurant chain in the Great Lakes state as its parent company has filed for bankruptcy.

End Of Fazoli's In Michigan? Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy

FAT Brands Inc., the California-based restaurant conglomerate that has owned Fazoli’s since 2021, has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy. According to Bloomberg, the filing comes as FAT’s debt restructuring faces potential complications from litigation with creditors. So what does this mean for the more than 200 Fazoli's locations, including those in Michigan?

According to a statement from the company's CEO:

“Our focus in this process remains providing quality service to our customers and supporting our franchise partners and the thousands of corporate and franchise employees.” CEO of FAT Brands, Andy Wiederhorn, said in a statement on the organization's website. Wiederhorn has also dealt with numerous legal issues.

According to the Dayton Daily News, Wiederhorn served 14 months in a federal prison from 2004 to 2005 and paid a $2 million fine after pleading guilty to filing a false tax return and other charges. In 2024, he was indicted for money laundering and fraud for allegedly using FAT Brands to pay for more than $27 million in personal expenses. The charges were dropped in July 2025.

Fazoli’s recently closed two locations in West Michigan, leaving only 3 locations in Michigan. No word yet on closures of any of the locations in Michigan or the U.S. has been released.

