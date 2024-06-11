Michigan High School Named One Of The Most Expensive In America

Every Michigan parent wants to make sure their kids have access to the best education. And some families have the means and choose to pay for that education at a private school. There's one Michigan high school that could cost parents as much as paying for a college education, as it was recently named one of the most expensive schools in the nation.

Michigan High School Named One Of The Most Expensive In U.S.

The Alot Education Publication recently ranked the Most Expensive High School In Every State based on the tuition for the 2023-2024 school year. Michigan's average private high school tuition is $12,405. But Michigan families will pay well above that for this high-ticket school that values the connection between students, their surroundings, and their faculty and mentors on campus.

At $69,575 per year for tuition, The Leelanau School in Glen Arbor, Michigan is one of the most expensive in the state and nation. Families pay for the school's supportive environment, college preparation, and focus on each student's learning style. According to Alot Education:

The Leelanau School in Michigan takes a unique spin on the classroom. It takes everything outdoors for the students to see what they are learning with real-life applications. They also emphasize a strong student-teacher connection with very small class sizes, so the teachers can tailor what they are learning to each student, so they learn the subject better.

According to The Leelanau School website, the school has 40 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 3 to 1. The school has also been ranked one of the top 20 private schools in the U.S. based on student-teacher ratios. Other Michigan high schools with a high price tag that didn't make the list include Interlochen Arts Academy and Cranbrook Schools.

