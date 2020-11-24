10 Favorite High School Marching Bands In S.W. Michigan 2020

After nearly 15,000 votes here are Southwest Michigan's favorite marching bands.

Before we get to the results I want to thank everyone for showing love for their local marching bands. You showed some real team spirit during the strangest year in our lives. Also, you can click the button below to see the results from the 2019 poll.

(Important note: bands in this poll are ranked by votes not actual performances or band competitions.)

OK...now, here's your Top 10!

#1. Portage Northern Huskies tirelessly climbed from #22 in 2019 to the top spot in 2020 with 12.95% of the vote. Amazing job Huskies. Congrats.

#2. Hastings High School Saxons (12.74% of the vote)

Hastings grabs the #2 spot for the third year in a row. Incredible work Saxons.

#3. Vicksburg Big Red Machine / Bulldogs (10.18% of the vote)

Vicksburg drops from #1 last year to #3 this year. This is their third straight year in the top 10.

#4. Lakeshore Lancers (6.43% of the vote)

Lakeshore lanced their way from #10 in 2019 to #4 in 2020.

#5. Edwardsburg Eddies (5.86% of the vote)

The Eddies bounced from #9 last year to #5 this year.

#6. Gull Lake Blue Devils (5.08% of the vote)

The Blue Devils showed up big time this year as they rose from #26 in 2019 to #6 in 2020.

#7. Coldwater Cardinals Marching Band (3.55% of the vote)

Coldwater hold on tight to the #7 spot for the second year in a row.

#8. Otsego Bulldogs (3.14% of the vote)

The Bulldogs fought their way from #11 in 2019 to #8 this year.

#9. New Buffalo High School (3.11% of the vote)

New Buffalo is our comeback story of 2020 as they came from #35 last year to #9 this year.

#10. Charlotte Marching Orioles (2.70% of the vote)

The Marching Orioles dropped from #3 last year to #10 this year. Remaining in the top 10 is nothing to shake a drum stick at. Congrats band families.

The full poll results are below. Congrats to all of your local marching bands.