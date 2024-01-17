Locals Say These Are West Michigan’s Top Favorite Comfort Foods
How does West Michigan keep warm throughout the winter months?
Hot, hearty comfort foods are certainly one way to do the trick!
Now that the cold and snow has arrived it's finally starting to look, and feel, like winter in West Michigan.
Fantastic.
If you're someone who loves the snow and winter sports, good for you. I am not among you! I prefer to stay warm and cozy indoors and on any given night that includes curling up on the couch in my comfy pants with one of my favorite, filling dishes.
West Michigan locals were asked to describe their favorite comfort foods using only 4 words. Here are our favorite dishes to enjoy during the colder months in The Mitten:
These Are West Michigan's Favorite Comfort Foods
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
