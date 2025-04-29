The Fastest-Growing Cities in Michigan Will Surprise You
Population shifts are reshaping Michigan. The ten fastest-growing Michigan towns are not what you expect.
Over the last 5 years, we're seeing people move from the larger cities to very tiny towns, according to the World Population Review,
Michigan's cities with over 1,000 residents show varied growth patterns from 2020 to 2025. Of the 1281 cities over 1,000 population, 714 are growing while 567 experienced population decline. Overall, cities averaged 0.1% annualized growth, with total urban population growing by -0.55% annually.
Below you'll find 10 Michigan cities with a population over 1,000 residents with the greatest population increase by percentage from 2020 to 2025.
10 Fastest-Growing Cities in Michigan for 2025
Number 10: New Haven
- 2020 Population: 6,128
- 2025 Population: 7,009
- Percentage of Change: 2.58%
Number 9: Riga Township
- 2020 Population: 1,287
- 2025 Population: 1,480
- Percentage of Change: 2.78%
Number 8: Fruitport Charter Township
- 2020 Population: 14,615
- 2025 Population: 16,291
- Percentage of Change: 3.11%
Number 7: Sullivan Township
- 2020 Population: 2,544
- 2025 Population: 2,837
- Percentage of Change: 3.13%
Number 6: Moorland Township
- 2020 Population: 1,635
- 2025 Population: 1,838
- Percentage of Change: 3.26%
Number 5: Dundee
- 2020 Population: 5,372
- 2025 Population: 6,385
- Percentage of Change: 3.28%
Number 4: Manton
- 2020 Population: 1,267
- 2025 Population: 1,570
- Percentage of Change: 4.04%
Number 3: Saline Township
- 2020 Population: 2,271
- 2025 Population: 2,775
- Percentage of Change: 5.63%
Number 2: Pentland Township
- 2020 Population: 2,644
- 2025 Population: 3,132
- Percentage of Change: 7.08%
Number 1: Bloomer Township
- 2020 Population: 6,380
- 2025 Population: 7,358
- Percentage of Change: 7.2%
Mattawan just missed the top 10 with 2.41% of growth over the last 5 years. If you could move to any town in Michigan, where would you go?
