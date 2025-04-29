The Fastest-Growing Cities in Michigan Will Surprise You

The Fastest-Growing Cities in Michigan Will Surprise You

Photo by Gary Meulemans on Unsplash

Population shifts are reshaping Michigan. The ten fastest-growing Michigan towns are not what you expect.

Over the last 5 years, we're seeing people move from the larger cities to very tiny towns, according to the World Population Review,

Michigan's cities with over 1,000 residents show varied growth patterns from 2020 to 2025. Of the 1281 cities over 1,000 population, 714 are growing while 567 experienced population decline. Overall, cities averaged 0.1% annualized growth, with total urban population growing by -0.55% annually.

Below you'll find 10 Michigan cities with a population over 1,000 residents with the greatest population increase by percentage from 2020 to 2025.

10 Fastest-Growing Cities in Michigan for 2025

Number 10: New Haven

Google Street View
loading...
  • 2020 Population: 6,128
  • 2025 Population: 7,009
  • Percentage of Change: 2.58%

Number 9: Riga Township

Google Street View
loading...
  • 2020 Population: 1,287
  • 2025 Population: 1,480
  • Percentage of Change: 2.78%

Number 8: Fruitport Charter Township

Google Street View
loading...
  • 2020 Population: 14,615
  • 2025 Population: 16,291
  • Percentage of Change: 3.11%

Number 7: Sullivan Township

Google Street View
loading...
  • 2020 Population: 2,544
  • 2025 Population: 2,837
  • Percentage of Change: 3.13%

Number 6: Moorland Township

Google Street View
loading...
  • 2020 Population: 1,635
  • 2025 Population: 1,838
  • Percentage of Change: 3.26%
WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Number 5: Dundee

Google Street View
loading...
  • 2020 Population: 5,372
  • 2025 Population: 6,385
  • Percentage of Change: 3.28%

Number 4: Manton

Google Street View
loading...
  • 2020 Population: 1,267
  • 2025 Population: 1,570
  • Percentage of Change: 4.04%

Number 3: Saline Township

Google Street View
loading...
  • 2020 Population: 2,271
  • 2025 Population: 2,775
  • Percentage of Change: 5.63%

Number 2: Pentland Township

Google Street View
loading...
  • 2020 Population: 2,644
  • 2025 Population: 3,132
  • Percentage of Change: 7.08%

Number 1: Bloomer Township

Google Street View
loading...
  • 2020 Population: 6,380
  • 2025 Population: 7,358
  • Percentage of Change: 7.2%

Mattawan just missed the top 10 with 2.41% of growth over the last 5 years.  If you could move to any town in Michigan, where would you go?

READ MORE: Best and Worst Michigan Cities for Naked Gardening

Explore Michigan's Top Ten Beaches

Twenty beaches were in the running for "Best Michigan Beach" in a 2024 USA Today and 10best readers' poll. These glorious Michigan locations were chosen by a panel of experts and then it was put up to a public vote. Check out the Top Ten Beaches in Michigan and then the ones that did not make the cut after that.

Gallery Credit: Janna

Filed Under: Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR