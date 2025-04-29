The Fastest-Growing Cities in Michigan Will Surprise You

Population shifts are reshaping Michigan. The ten fastest-growing Michigan towns are not what you expect.

Over the last 5 years, we're seeing people move from the larger cities to very tiny towns, according to the World Population Review,

Michigan's cities with over 1,000 residents show varied growth patterns from 2020 to 2025. Of the 1281 cities over 1,000 population, 714 are growing while 567 experienced population decline. Overall, cities averaged 0.1% annualized growth, with total urban population growing by -0.55% annually.

Below you'll find 10 Michigan cities with a population over 1,000 residents with the greatest population increase by percentage from 2020 to 2025.

10 Fastest-Growing Cities in Michigan for 2025

Number 10: New Haven

New Haven

2020 Population: 6,128

2025 Population: 7,009

Percentage of Change: 2.58%

Number 9: Riga Township

Riga township

2020 Population: 1,287

2025 Population: 1,480

Percentage of Change: 2.78%

Number 8: Fruitport Charter Township

Fruitport charter township

2020 Population: 14,615

2025 Population: 16,291

Percentage of Change: 3.11%

Number 7: Sullivan Township

Sullivan township

2020 Population: 2,544

2025 Population: 2,837

Percentage of Change: 3.13%

Number 6: Moorland Township

Moorland Township

2020 Population: 1,635

2025 Population: 1,838

Percentage of Change: 3.26%

Number 5: Dundee

Dundee

2020 Population: 5,372

2025 Population: 6,385

Percentage of Change: 3.28%

Number 4: Manton

Manton

2020 Population: 1,267

2025 Population: 1,570

Percentage of Change: 4.04%

Number 3: Saline Township

Saline township

2020 Population: 2,271

2025 Population: 2,775

Percentage of Change: 5.63%

Number 2: Pentland Township

Pentland Township

2020 Population: 2,644

2025 Population: 3,132

Percentage of Change: 7.08%

Number 1: Bloomer Township

Bloomer Township

2020 Population: 6,380

2025 Population: 7,358

Percentage of Change: 7.2%

Mattawan just missed the top 10 with 2.41% of growth over the last 5 years. If you could move to any town in Michigan, where would you go?

