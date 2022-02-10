Faster Horses Fans Say they May Stay Home Despite Awesome Lineup

Michigan's country music festival has booked the hottest acts on the scene right now for 2022, but some fans say they will not go to protest the COVID policy.



Now in its ninth year, Faster Horses, a three-day music festival at Michigan international Speedway, has become one of the biggest summer concerts in the country. Some of the biggest names in country have been booked to rock the stage this year, but fans may be staying home.

The top-tier talent booked in 2022 includes headliners Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw. Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, and Cole Swindell are featured artists and 25 more acts, including an impressive 10 women this year will play throughout the weekend. Fans are raving about the lineup on the Faster Horses Facebook page, with a lot of ALL CAPS posts and the comments are littered with exclamation points.

BEST LINEUP SO FAR!!!! Can’t wait!!!!

This has to be the best lineup EVER, totally worth the wait

This is so AWESOME ! 😎 talk about def party of the summer !!!

Soooo excited!! Great line up

LEETTTTS GOOOOOOO!!!! Hell yes! This line up is for the books. CAN NOT WAIT!!

The bar for any future lineups just got set too high, this lineup is incredible!

The bands booked are a hit, but the COVID policy is not. Concertgoers will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from the prior 72 hours to get into the festival grounds. Some fans are saying they won't go this year.

Nope. I didn't have to take a covid test to go last year.

Awesome bands...but I don't support the whole you need a shot or negative test to see them.

Except for a few, line up is blah.. then you require covid test. Decisions will have to be made.

I was really looking forward to this year. Sad to see you have decided that discriminating against those who have chosen not to vaccinate is ok. I’ll pass.

The Festival responded to this last comment, pointing out that Faster Horses does not require a vaccination to attend, a negative test from the prior 72 hours is also acceptable. The 2022 Faster Horses Festival will take place July 22-24. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11.

