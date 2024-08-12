While the unofficial start to fall in Indiana usually begins when the kids return to school, the calendar still says we've got time to hang on to summer. But, just because the calendar says one thing, Mother Nature may have other plans as bitter cold temps are expected in the forecast for the Hoosier state.

Canva Canva loading...

Indiana Expecting Bitter Cold Temps Ahead in Extended Forecast

Fall doesn't officially start until September 22nd, but the weather will quickly remind Indiana residents that colder days are ahead. And it could feel more like winter than fall as bitterly cold weather is expected to grip the state this season. According to the Farmer's Almanac, a frosty, wet, and frigid start to fall is just the start of what's ahead for the colder months.

Get our free mobile app

The fall flakes could fly according to the extended forecast with below-average temperatures on tap which is just a preview of what to expect for Winter in Indiana:

Winter will be colder than normal, with the coldest periods in early and late December and from January through mid-February. Precipitation and snowfall will average above normal, with the snowiest periods occurring from late December through most of January and in mid-February.

The Farmer's Almanac boasts an average accuracy of about 80% for its weather reports. The long-range predictions are based on historical weather data, solar cycles, and meteorology. It also includes some folklore in predicting weather forecasts such as this one:

Check out other signs below that a colder winter is ahead in the Hoosier state.

Read More: The Silverdome's Greatest Moment, WrestleMania III Was a Lie

Signs of a Bad Winter According to Weather Folklore Gallery Credit: Mary K