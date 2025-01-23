To start the winter season, Michigan residents have experienced heavy snowfall, icy roads, high winds, and bitterly cold temperatures. Recent reports suggest residents should prepare for wild weather in the Great Lakes state in February.

Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Wild Weather' For Michigan In February

The Farmer's Almanac predicted that Michigan could expect a 'wet, winter whirlwind' this season. In January, several winter storms brought significant snowfall to several counties. The long-range forecasts also paint a wild weather picture for Michigan in February. And Michigan residents should brace themselves for a rollercoaster of temperatures and precipitation.

According to the almanac, February will kick off with frigid temperatures followed by heavy bouts of snowfall:

The coldest outbreak of the season will come during the final week of January into the beginning of February when frigid Arctic air brings a sharp plunge in temperatures almost nationwide, especially across the Northern Plains. As this very cold air blows across the Great Lakes, heavy snow showers and snow squalls will bring intense bursts of snow to the lee (east) of the Lakes.

While the first week of February looks similar to January, we could see a warm-up during the second week of the month. Temperatures then drop in the third week and it's important to note that precipitation is predicted to be above normal.

Feb 1-10 Snowy periods, very cold

Feb 11-16 Showers, warmer

Feb 17-25 Snowy periods, turning very cold

Feb 26-28 Snow showers, chilly

Meteorologists suggest these sudden weather changes could produce a messy, wintry month with all types of precipitation to anticipate including heavy snow, rain, freezing rain, and sleet.

