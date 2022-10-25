‘Fallout‘ TV Show Offers First Look at Long-Awaited Series

The Fallout game series turns 25 years old this month. So what better way to celebrate (other than, okay yes, playing some Fallout video games) than with the first official image from the long-awaited Fallout TV show?

The image was shared by the official Twitter account of Prime Video, the streaming service where the show will eventually debut. The series is being developed by Westworld’s Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, and stars Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, and Kyle McLachlan. This first image doesn’t show much, but it does at least look like Fallout.

The Fallout television show, which is being produced by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, was first announced by Amazon back in the summer of 2020. At the time, Joy and Nolan said of the show:

Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.

At the same time, they released this early teaser for the project.

Although the Fallout TV series plot has yet to be fully revealed, it is assumed the show will be faithful to the concept of the games, which are set in a dark future decades after the world has been destroyed by a nuclear war. The game series, from Bethesda Game Studios, has produced four main titles to date (with a fifth in development) along with numerous spinoffs, most recently 2018’s Fallout 76.

The Fallout series on Prime Video doesn’t have an official release date yet.

Every Video Game Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best