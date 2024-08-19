Whether Indiana families choose a public or private school, every parent wants their children to receive the best education to ensure a solid foundation for their future. However, a quality education could come at a greater cost than most. One high school in the Hoosier State could cost parents as much as college tuition, as it was recently named one of the most expensive schools in America.

Indiana High School Named One Of The Most Expensive In The Nation

The Alot Education Publication recently ranked the Most Expensive High School In Every State based on the tuition for the 2023-2024 school year. Indiana's average private high school tuition is $9,216 per year. Indiana families will pay well above the average for this high-ticket school that emphasizes leadership, discipline, and community service while receiving a challenging academic education.

At $65,000 per year, Culver Academies in Culver, Indiana is one of the most expensive private high schools in the state and the nation. According to the Alot publication, not only is the campus beautiful, but students take pride in attending the boarding school:

Culver Academies was founded in 1894 and could 100% be the set of a TV show or movie set at a private school. They take pride in their school not being only a school but also a tradition—a legacy.

According to the school's website, Culver Academies' unique integration of a military-style structure ensures students receive a well-rounded high school experience. Their mission is 'to help our students become capable and confident in their paths forward, driven by both a passion for their unique interests and a commitment to change their communities for the better.'

