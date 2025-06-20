New Emergency Vet Care Center Opening In Kalamazoo

Those of us that have pets can say that we love them with our entire hearts and would do anything for their happiness, safety, and comfort. While a pet may be a man's best friend, we are that pet's entire life. They don't know or can even fathom a life without us, so it's our responsibility to give them the best life possible.

Unfortunately, life isn't always sunshine and rainbows when you own a pet as there are tons of bills and duties associated with the tasks. Going to the vet can be one of the worst times for not only the pet but those who have to pay for those visits. Nothing throws a monkey wrench in your plans and feelings like having to rush your pet to the vet for an emergency.

For some people, this is harder than others as they don't live near an emergency facility or better yet, some places don't have an emergency facility at all. Other places are dealing with situations where the emergency centers are understaffed and aren't always open when needed. That's why recent news from Kalamazoo will help many pet owners relax and take a sigh of relief.

Is there An Emergency Vet Care Center Near You?

The Emergency Veterinary Care Center (EVCC) opened for business in Kalamazoo on June 20th. They will be providing both outpatient and in-patient care for animals in the Kalamazoo area. This is not their first location but just their most recent as EVCC is bringing over 20 years of experience to Southwest Michigan.

They will be a weekend only service that will be available 24 hours a day from Friday Evening at 7pm until Monday morning at 7:30am. No appointment is needed as they accept walk-ins, but you can reserve a spot online by visiting their website. WoodTV Reports:

They plan to expand to 24/7 operations soon. Emergency Veterinary Care Centers

6289 W. Main Street

Kalamazoo

(269) 548-0400

This is a breath of fresh air for all pet owners in the greater Kalamazoo area as they will now be able to get emergency vet services on the weekend and hopefully, they move to 24/7 service soon.

