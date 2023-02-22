Throughout the states, there are a number of odd statues you can find usually in smaller towns. However, this one, while meant to be sweet, looks like something straight out of a nightmare.

It's a concrete brick. Made of teeth.

I came across this on Twitter thanks to the account @neonpajamas:

Now, from what I can tell, this wasn't really a "tourist attraction" in Elkhart, Indiana as much as it was an odd memorial.

About The Tooth Brick/Tooth Wall Memorial

According to atlasobscura.com, the tooth brick was created by Dr. Joseph Stamp, a local dentist who sadly lost his pet German Shepherd, Prince, in either the 50s or 60s. The timeline is a little fuzzy.

Look, I get it. We all want to memorialize our pets when we lose them. Some people get tattoos, some people mount pictures over their fireplace, and some people keep the pet's ashes in a little urn on a shelf. I'm not here to judge.

But, TEETH?

It would make sense if this brick of teeth was somehow started with his dog's teeth (I guess?) but, it wasn't. It was human teeth. Dr. Stamp began placing teeth in a concrete block in front of his office and continued to do so until he passed away in 1978.

Although a bit macabre, the block became well-known in the neighborhood and, apparently, it became an event where children would add their lost teeth to the block long after it was originally created. Or, so the story goes.

Where Is It Today?

Originally, it was on the corner of W. Lexington Ave and S. Riverside Drive but, had to be relocated due to vandals. I did manage to find a Google Maps image from 2011 that appears to show the brick still in its original location. Clearly, it had been worn down a bit over the years:

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

It was moved to the Time Was Museum on North Main Street which has since closed permanently. So, sorry. You won't get to see this teeth brick in person.

As I said at the beginning of this, there are a number of odd statues you can see in many of the states throughout America. Here are a few in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana:

