ALERT: Michigan DNR Warns of Elevated Fire Risk Across the State

The Michigan DNR says hot, dry weather is increasing the risk of wildfire threat across much of the state.

Due to the recent stretch of dry, 80+ degree weather we've experienced across The Mitten the Michigan DNR is reminding residents to be mindful of your where your sparks are flying as we head into the fall harvest season.

I guess now that you mention it, when was the last time we saw significant rain? Specifically, here in West Michigan?

Fire danger goes up when it is hot and dry and increases even more when weather turns windy. Windborne embers can travel far and fast, turning a small fire into a large one

Adds Jeff Vasher, fire specialist for the Michigan DNR, "Most importantly, if you are planning to burn yard debris, make sure weather conditions allow for burning...Debris burns that escape are the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.”

We've still got plenty of time for backyard grilling and smoking, bonfires and smores, and don't forget those DIY projects that need to be finished before we're all stuck indoors for the next 6 months, so be sure to keep the following in mind:

Never leave any fire unattended

Keep a hose or other water source nearby

Don't burn plastic or other hazardous materials as this can release dangerous chemicals into the air

Use a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials that burn away quickly

Check your local burn status and find the latest information here.

