Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep a carton of eggs on hand for a nutritious breakfast or meal anytime. However, residents in Michigan and Indiana are being warned of a massive recall and urged to check their refrigerator for potentially toxic eggs.

Canva Canva loading...

Potentially Toxic Eggs Now Being Recalled In Michigan And Indiana

More than 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products are being recalled nationwide because they may contain a cleaning solution with a chemical commonly used for bleaching. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the liquid egg products sold in 32-ounce cartons may contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite. The following products are included in the recall:

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

The recall comes from Cargill Kitchen Solutions, based in Lake Odessa, Michigan. The recall affects products with the establishment number "G1804" produced from March 12-13, 2025, and applies to four products:

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” and USE BY MAR 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

FSIS said scientists concluded there was a low health risk and that using the products should not cause any negative impacts. FSIS urges consumers to throw these products away or return them to the place of purchase.

2025 Food Recalls Find out which food products have been recalled in 2025. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard