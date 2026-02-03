While many Michigan residents prefer online shopping, brick-and-mortar locations offer the convenience of buying what you need now. However, one major retailer in Michigan has filed for bankruptcy and is set to close over 200 locations.

106-Year-Old Retailer In Michigan Set To Close All U.S. Stores

It was another hard year for traditional brick-and-mortar retail in 2025. We said goodbye to JoAnn Fabrics, Party City, Rite Aid, and more. According to CNN, the reasons for abrupt closures include bankruptcy, online sales, underperforming locations, and a change in customer spending habits. And we can soon add a retailer that's been selling its items for over 100 years to the list of companies preparing to exit the brick-and-mortar business.

According to Retail Wire, longtime favorite for outdoor apparel and gear, Eddie Bauer started in 1920 in Seattle by its namesake. The company created the first patented down jacket in the U.S. and, at one point, had more than 500 stores.

The outdoor specialty store chain is prepping a Chapter 11 filing to shutter its approximately 200 North American stores. Eddie Bauer will move its e-commerce, wholesale, design, and product development to Outdoor 5, a global brand development and licensing platform.

The Eddie Bauer website does not offer an option to search for the nearest locations. All returns are directed to an online platform. There are nine Eddie Bauer locations in Michigan. Eddie Bauer has not confirmed the closures, but customers have been posting on social media about local stores closing abruptly.

Check the list below of more major retail chains and restaurants closing their doors in 2026.

