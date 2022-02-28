We've all joked about it, right? Buying our own private island to escape people, life, or other general stresses. Well, if you have a spare $600,000 laying around, this is your chance!

In Eau Claire, there's currently an entire island for sale for $600,000. Located at 1 Pipestone Lake Dr., this island does come with a small home. It's listed by Jasen Schrock at Century 21 Affiliated who can be reached at 815-397-7700.

The home is relatively small but is a turnkey property. Meaning, it comes with:

a 2-acre island

Boat slip

Firepit

All furniture

A pontoon boat

You can see all of the home's facts and features on Zillow.

Even at less than a million dollars, the dream of owning an island will remain, for most of us, a dream. But, that doesn't mean we can't take a tour, right?

What did you think? Waking up to absolute privacy would be pretty nice. Of course, that's nothing compared to having a place with its very own bomb shelter. Check it out:

