Want to Live on a Private Island? Home for Sale in Eau Claire
We've all joked about it, right? Buying our own private island to escape people, life, or other general stresses. Well, if you have a spare $600,000 laying around, this is your chance!
In Eau Claire, there's currently an entire island for sale for $600,000. Located at 1 Pipestone Lake Dr., this island does come with a small home. It's listed by Jasen Schrock at Century 21 Affiliated who can be reached at 815-397-7700.
The home is relatively small but is a turnkey property. Meaning, it comes with:
- a 2-acre island
- Boat slip
- Firepit
- All furniture
- A pontoon boat
You can see all of the home's facts and features on Zillow.
Even at less than a million dollars, the dream of owning an island will remain, for most of us, a dream. But, that doesn't mean we can't take a tour, right?
You Can Own Your Own Island for Less Than $1 Million in Eau Claire
What did you think? Waking up to absolute privacy would be pretty nice. Of course, that's nothing compared to having a place with its very own bomb shelter. Check it out:
Quaint Cottage in Colon Michigan Features a Library with a Secret Door and a Bomb Shelter
Or, living on the roof of a Chicago building: