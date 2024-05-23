Mid-Century Must See: This Coloma, Michigan Home Is Trapped In Time
Built in 1950 this home located in Coloma, Michigan appears to be relatively untouched.
I'm a sucker for a good mid-century modern listing-- and I know it!
This combines two of my favorites: MCM homes and lake life.
Nestled between Big Paw Paw and Little Paw Paw Lakes outside of Coloma, I wouldn't be surprised if the potential new buyers will only be the second owners of this home.
From the pink Formica counters in the bathroom, to the atomic starburst ceilings that run throughout the majority of the home, to the faux wood-paneling on the dishwasher, this property is truly a time capsule.
You'll definitely want to power wash the patio and maybe update some of the faucets and fixtures, but there's absolutely a way to preserve this retro home while bringing it into the 21st century.
What would you do with the space?
Pink Bathroom And All This Coloma, Michigan Home Is a Time Capsule
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
This Battle Creek Home For Sale is a Mid-Century Modern Dream!
Gallery Credit: Ashley Sayles
11 Roadside Oddities You May Stumble Upon In Michigan
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon