Mid-Century Must See: This Coloma, Michigan Home Is Trapped In Time

Dawn Tomlinson RE/MAX by the Lake/Zillow/Canva

Built in 1950 this home located in Coloma, Michigan appears to be relatively untouched.

I'm a sucker for a good mid-century modern listing-- and I know it!

This combines two of my favorites: MCM homes and lake life.

Dawn Tomlinson -RE/MAX by the Lake/Zillow
Nestled between Big Paw Paw and Little Paw Paw Lakes outside of Coloma, I wouldn't be surprised if the potential new buyers will only be the second owners of this home.

Dawn Tomlinson -RE/MAX by the Lake/Zillow
From the pink Formica counters in the bathroom, to the atomic starburst ceilings that run throughout the majority of the home, to the faux wood-paneling on the dishwasher, this property is truly a time capsule.

You'll definitely want to power wash the patio and maybe update some of the faucets and fixtures, but there's absolutely a way to preserve this retro home while bringing it into the 21st century.

What would you do with the space?

Pink Bathroom And All This Coloma, Michigan Home Is a Time Capsule

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

