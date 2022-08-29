Eating a Burger While Driving — Is it Legal in Michigan?

We have all done it...we are running behind, but we need a quick bite to eat. We run through at a drive thru at a fast food restaurant -- and then eat our hamburger and fries while we are driving down the road. It's probably not the safest thing to do behind the wheel of a car -- but is it legal?

Can I Get a Ticket for Eating While Driving?

The answer to that question really depends on just how you look at it. The is no law that specifically says you can not eat while driving, but you could still get ticketed if you are doing so.

Eating could fall under the category of "careless" or "distracted" driving. You can be ticketed for those offenses, especially if while eating you are involved in an accident.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website says that in 2020, 3,142 people died from distracted driving.

Michigan Auto Law, auto accident attorneys, say that distracted drivers have increased by 11% in the United States. That percentage is much higher in the state of Michigan, jumping up 27% over the last five years.

Three Types of Distracted Driving

Visual -- you take your eyes off the road

Manual -- taking your hands off the steering wheel

Cognitive -- taking your mind off of driving.

The website Michigan.gov lists distracting activities which could lead to a ticket:

Texting or messaging

Checking social media

Taking on the phone -- even if hands-free

Watching videos

Drinking a beverage

Smoking

Grooming

Child or pet distractions

Chatting with your passenger

Searching or reaching for an item

Looking at accidents

Looking at roadside sights

Checking your navigation system

Reading a map or anything else

Adjusting the air conditioning or heat

Adjusting the radio

Listing to loud music

Eating

What is the Fine for Distracted Driving in Michigan?

The website trustedchoice.com lists the fines for distracted driving...

$100 for a first violation

$200 for a second and subsequent violations

$240 if you violate the law while holding a Level 1 or 2 license.

So while there is no real law that says "you shall not eat while driving", it could still fall into the distracted driving category and cost you some money if ticketed. The safest thing to do is just take a few more minutes and eat your food before you head back out on the road.