10 Schools for West Michigan Drivers Displaced by E-Z Way Closure

After nearly 50 years in business a West Michigan driving school announced they are abruptly closing their doors.

Remember how eager you were to get your driver's license? Imagine how disappointed these students must feel as classes were cancelled just days before lessons were scheduled to begin.

Here's What We Know:

Students expecting to start driver education classes this summer with E-Z Way Driver Training received an unexpected email explaining why all future sessions are cancelled. In a report from WWMT some students say they have already paid for their classes in full. Mattawan mom Kerrie Mayfield told News Channel 3,

We had signed my daughter up for driver's training. She was scheduled to start on the 30th...Five days before we got an email letting us know that they were canceling all classes

Not only are driver's ed classes expensive, ranging from $400 to $550 for Segment I classes, but fewer school districts are partnering with local school districts leaving students and parents left to fend for themselves and arrange their own driver education.

For families and students left stranded by E-Z Way Driver's Training's sudden closure, here are some back up options:

