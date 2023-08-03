Where do the outdoors end and this home's interior begin?

That is the question!

Get our free mobile app

This beautifully crafted, Alden B. Dow designed home is tucked away on nearly 2 wooded acres in the heart of Midland, MI. Located minutes away from downtown shopping and restaurants the home's Zillow listing states,

This exceptional home is not only a testament to visionary design but also offers the rare combination of tranquil natural surroundings and unbeatable urban convenience, being mere steps away from the hospital and all the amenities of city living.

Seriously.

Tony Lechner-RE/MAX of Midland/Zillow Tony Lechner-RE/MAX of Midland/Zillow loading...

Between the natural light, the warmth of the exposed woodwork, and that signature Dow design-- the home almost evokes a religious-type experience!

Who was Alden B. Dow?

My knowledge of the Dow family only goes as far as the Dow Chemical Company and namesake of the distinguished Dow Gardens in Midland.

Son of Dow Chemical founder Herbert Dow, Alden Dow grew up in Midland and is credited with contributing to the Michigan Modern style. Following a brief internship with Frank Lloyd Wright, Dow went on to design, "more than 70 residences and dozens of churches, schools, civic and art centers, and commercial buildings during his 30+ year career."

Tony Lechner-RE/MAX of Midland/Zillow Tony Lechner-RE/MAX of Midland/Zillow loading...

Though the home could use a few fresh touches (looking at you, kitchen) if this were my new home I'd leave everything relatively untouched-- just as Dow intended!