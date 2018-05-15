Dogs Are Being Stolen Out Of Yards In Detroit

My worst fear is having my sweet dog stolen...

That nightmare came true for on lady in Detroit this past month. Marlena Hanlon let her pup out in her fenced in yard, during broad daylight, and that is when a stranger walked up and stole her dog. All of this awful crime was caught on video, and was reported to Mlive.com that ..

The person who took the dog entered Hanlon's gated yard, grabbed the dog's leash from the porch and walked the dog away to an SUV where she had a young, blonde-haired child as a passenger, according to video footage and witnesses.

The worst part of all of this is that no one cane seem to find the beloved pet and the police are not helping in this situation. Ms. Hanlon stated...

She contacted the Detroit Police Department on Monday, May 15, to try and get an update on her case. Police said "the report was denied," no detective had been assigned and the officer who entered the report was not working, so she was unable to obtain any more information.

That would break my heart knowing my fur baby was out there with strangers and now one is helping me find her! With that thought in mind I started looking into how to keep my dog safe with out being crazy over protective. I located the web-site www.cesarsway.com and they had some great ideas/ information that I am going to put into play!

How To Keep Your Dog From Being Stolen

Keep your dog on a leash

Off-leash dogs are more likely to be a target for thieves. It’s much easier to take a dog that’s wandering around on its own — even under your supervision — than one that’s physically attached to you by a leash. Don’t leave your dog unattended outdoors

Unfortunately, a fence is not enough to deter thieves, so the safest place to leave you dog when you’re not home is indoors. This is especially true if your yard is visible from the street. Lock your gate

If you must leave your dog in the yard, you can make it more difficult for her to be stolen by ensuring your gate is always locked. And avoid signs like “Warning: Mastiffs” because it may actually draw the attention of those seeking a particular breed. Be wary of strangers too interested in your dog

Most of us love sharing details about our pups, but don’t share detailed information about your dog’s breeding, cost, or where you live. Don’t leave your dog alone in the car

Not only is there a risk of overheating — temperatures rise much faster in an enclosed car than outdoors — but it may also attract pet thieves. Don’t tie your dog up outside a store

Your dog will be vulnerable to potential thieves, particularly if you frequent a location often. Instead, stick to only dog-friendly locations or take someone along with you who can keep your dog company while you go inside. Get a microchip

That dog tag isn’t enough. It can easily be removed by someone with bad intentions. But an up-to-date microchip can provide absolute proof of ownership, and it is standard procedure for shelters and veterinarians to scan for a microchip upon receiving new dogs or new canine patients. Having your dog microchipped greatly increases the chances of a reunion.

May your puppy always be safe and keep your eyes open for anyone who attempts to steel a sweet pet!

BONUS VIDEO

Red Squirrel Taunts Dog